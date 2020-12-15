Rain Returns Tonight

Tuesday will give us another dose of cold, cloudy conditions across Central Louisiana. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper-40s this afternoon. Later this evening, an approaching low-pressure system will spread moderate rainfall across the area. Rainfall amount will generally remain under one inch. The rain will taper off early tomorrow morning, but the clouds will stick around for a better half of the day. High temperatures will only reach the upper-40s for your Wednesday

Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures will return by the end of the week.