Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Rain Returns Tomorrow

Clay Smith 0 Comments

Enjoy the sunshine today because rain is back in the forecast for your Wednesday. A low-pressure system will approach from the west dragging a cold front into the area tomorrow evening. Periods of rain will persist through the evening and overnight hours. Rainfall amounts will be around 1″. The rain will end by Thursday morning, but the clouds will stick around through the end of the week.

Things will get interesting as our next system approaches on Sunday. Cold air will be in place, and there will be the potential for wintry weather. There are still so many variables that could change this forecast at this point. We could either be dealing with cold rain or wintry weather. We will have a better grasp of what to expect later this week. Stay tuned!

You May Also Like

NSU: ADVANCE Program for Young Scholars

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Grant Parish offers water to those affected by outage

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Simpson high school students get a dose of reality

Char Thomas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *