Rain Returns Tomorrow

Enjoy the sunshine today because rain is back in the forecast for your Wednesday. A low-pressure system will approach from the west dragging a cold front into the area tomorrow evening. Periods of rain will persist through the evening and overnight hours. Rainfall amounts will be around 1″. The rain will end by Thursday morning, but the clouds will stick around through the end of the week.

Things will get interesting as our next system approaches on Sunday. Cold air will be in place, and there will be the potential for wintry weather. There are still so many variables that could change this forecast at this point. We could either be dealing with cold rain or wintry weather. We will have a better grasp of what to expect later this week. Stay tuned!