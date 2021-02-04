Thursday, February 4, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Rain Returns Later Today

Clay Smith 0 Comments

An approaching cold front will spark scattered showers later today. Rainfall amounts will be light, and no severe weather is in the forecast. The best timeframe for rain will be between 4-12 AM. As the cold front approaches, southerly wind gusts of 20-25 mph will develop across the region. The southerly component to the wind will help temperatures rise into the upper-60s this afternoon. Conditions will improve briefly tonight before another round of showers moves into the area tomorrow afternoon.

You May Also Like

Cenla Chamber Holds Member Orientation, Open House

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Relay for life this weekend

KLAX TV, ABC 31

LA residents killed in Texas plane crash

Jacque Murphy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *