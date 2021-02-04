Rain Returns Later Today

An approaching cold front will spark scattered showers later today. Rainfall amounts will be light, and no severe weather is in the forecast. The best timeframe for rain will be between 4-12 AM. As the cold front approaches, southerly wind gusts of 20-25 mph will develop across the region. The southerly component to the wind will help temperatures rise into the upper-60s this afternoon. Conditions will improve briefly tonight before another round of showers moves into the area tomorrow afternoon.