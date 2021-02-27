Saturday, February 27, 2021
Rain Continues

Karen Williams 0 Comments

A ridge of high pressure remains stretched from the Atlantic across the northern gulf coast while low pressure moves into the central Plains. Between these systems, a southerly flow keeps temperatures between 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Marine fog will continue to be an issue along the coast. Sunday, the previously mentioned low moves into the Great Lakes region. This will swing a cold front to the Gulf Coast Monday. Cool and dreary conditions can be expected late Monday into early Tuesday before rain ends Tuesday afternoon.

