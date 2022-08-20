RADE operation results in drugs, firearms seized

On August 17th , 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression Unit, conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 Block of LA Highway 1 in Alexandria for a traffic violation. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Corey Cardell Quinney, 31, of Pineville. Agents were familiar with Quinney as he had been the subject of an active 3 month long narcotics investigation by the RADE Task Force.

During the course of the traffic stop, a search was conducted of Quinney’s vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, Agents located 21 grams of suspected Heroin, 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 8 grams of suspected Fentanyl, various packaging materials, and two firearms.

Quinney was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest for various narcotics and weapons related charges. Quinney was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release, being held on a $150,200.00 bond.

Arrestee: Corey Cardell Quinney, 31

Pineville, LA

Charges: Expired inspection sticker

Improper window tinting

Possession with intent to distribute CDS I < 28 grams

2 counts Possession with intent to distribute CDS II

Illegal carrying firearms with illegal drugs