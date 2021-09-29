RADE Highway Interdiction Team traffic stop leads to arrest, marijuana seizure

On Friday, September 24th, 2021 at approximately 1 am, the RADE Highway Interdiction Team was conducting traffic enforcement on I-49 north of Alexandria. During their patrol, they observed the driver of a blue Chevrolet Malibu commit a traffic violation of improper lane use on I-49 southbound near the Airbase Road Exit. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and contact was made with the driver, identified as Joshua Edward Dauzat, 41 of Slidell, LA. As soon as deputies contacted Dauzat, he stated he did not have a valid driver’s license. As deputies were continuing their investigation and speaking with Dauzat, they detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies deployed their narcotics detection K-9 “Beny” who indicated a positive alert to the rear trunk area of the vehicle. During a hand search of the trunk, a large duffle type bag was located containing an vast assortment of THC products and pre-packaged marijuana.

Deputies recovered 88 packages of THC gummies, 30 packages of THC wax, 201 bags of marijuana flower and approximately 5.58 pounds of pre-packaged marijuana.

From their interview of the suspect, the narcotics where suspected to being trafficked from Colorado on their way to Slidell, LA.

Dauzat was taken into custody without incident, placed under arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1. Dauzat was released later that day on a $10,200.00 bond.

Arrestee: Joshua Edward Dauzat, 41

Slidell, LA

Charges: Improper lane use

No driver’s license on person

Distribution of CDS >28 grams