RADE deputies arrest four for narcotic violations and more

On July 27th, 2022 at approximately 12:30 AM, Deputies assigned to the RADE Highway Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on I-49 north bound, mile marker 82 for traffic violations. Contact was made with the driver, identified as Terry Lee Johnson, Jr., 41 of Lecompte.. There were three other occupants in the vehicle identified as Lynecee Vonshae’ Warfield, Aubrey Ray Blue, and Juliann Lacey Rashall.

While speaking to the Johnson, Jr., Deputies became aware of possible narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies asked Johnson, Jr. for consent to search the vehicle and consent was given. Upon a search of the vehicle, Deputies located 1.2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack cocaine weighing approximately 20grams, 8 grams of suspected powder cocaine, and a digital scale.

RADE Agents also responded to conduct their investigation and from that investigation, all subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. All four subjects were booked for various narcotic related violations. Johnson, Jr. was also found to have an active warrant for possession of a stolen firearm. Rashall was found to have three active contempt warrants for her arrest.

Johnsons, Jr.’s bond has been set at $65,200.00 and he remains in jail.

Warfield’s bond has been set at $20,000.00 and she remains in jail.

Blue’s bond has been set at $40,000.00 but he is also being held on a Parole Violation.

Rashall’s bond has been set at $31,000.00 and she remains in jail.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/

Arrestee: Terry Lee Johnson, Jr., 41

1505 Elm Street, Lecompte, LA

Charges: Following to close

Improper lane usage

Possession with intent to distribute CDS II >28 grams Methamphetamine

2 counts Possession CDS II < 28 grams Cocaine

2 counts illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Arrestee: Lyneece Vonshae’ Warfield, 33

2906 Brady Circle, Lecompte, LA

Charges: Possession with intent to distribute CDS II

Possession CDS II 2-28 grams

Arrestee: Aubrey Ray Blue, 39

1023 US 71 South, Cheneyville, LA

Charges: Possession with intent to distribute CDS II >28 grams Methamphetamine

2 counts Possession CDS II < 28 grams Cocaine

Parole Violation

Arrestee: Juliann Lacey Rashall, 26

308 Wicklow Street, Boyce, LA

Charges: Possession with intent to distribute CDS II >28 grams Methamphetamine

2 counts Possession CDS II < 28 grams Cocaine