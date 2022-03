A narcotics investigation by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer, in Colfax.

Dorian Aught, 33 years old, of Lake Street, Colfax, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Ecstasy with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Violation of a Drug Free School Zone.