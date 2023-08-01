RADE Agents seize 5 lbs of meth, guns and body armor in investigation

An investigation that culminated in the seizure of just over 5 pounds of methamphetamine along with several firearms and body armor was conducted by the Agents of the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement.

Over the course of the past few months, Agents had received community complaints of possible narcotic activity on Leon Drive in Alexandria. Agents were able to identify the suspect as Brock Lennon White, 42 of Alexandria, as the possible suspect. Through their investigation, Agents were able to determine that White was currently on probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction in November of 2022.

From their investigation, Agents were able to obtain a narcotics search warrant at the residence of 4111 Leon Drive Alexandria, LA. On Wednesday, July 26th, 2023, prior to the search warrant being executed, Agents were able to locate White and conduct a traffic stop and White was detained and made aware of the charges against him. Additional Agents executed the search warrant at the residence and a large amount of narcotics, two 12 gauge shotguns, two AR-15 style rifles, an AR pistol, a handgun, a Mini Drako AK-47 style, several magazines and a large assortment of ammunition and body armor.

White was placed under arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on numerous charges including Probation Violation. White remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $550,600.00 bond.

Narcotics Seized:

Approximately 5.3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately 5 grams of suspected marijuana

Approximately 35 suspected Alprazolam pills

Approximately 15 suspected Oxycodone pills

And an assortment of drug paraphernalia including vacuum sealer, scales, packaging material and money counter.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”

Arrestee: Brock Lennon White, 42

Alexandria, LA

Charges: Probation violation

Improper window tint

Weapons: unlawful use, possession of body armor

Illegal Possession of stolen firearm

6 counts of Illegal Carrying of Firearm with Illegal Drugs

6 counts of weapon: possession of firearm by convicted felon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana 1st offense

Possession of CDS IV w/ Intent

Possession of CDS II w/ Intent 28 grams or more (methamphetamine)

Possession of CDS II