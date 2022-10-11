RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl in recent Narcotics Investigation

On August 26th, 2022, RADE Agents concluded a three month long narcotic distribution investigation which resulted in three arrests and a large seizure of illegal narcotics.

Agents had received information on a suspicion that narcotics were being sold from residences on Monroe Street in Alexandria. They began their investigation and with the assistance of Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Agents were able to establish enough probable cause to conduct search warrants at the locations.

RADE Agents, along with the assistance of the APD Special Response Team, conducted two search warrants; one at 1227 Monroe Street and the other at 1228 Monroe Street in Alexandria. During the search of the residence of 1227 Monroe Street, agents located approximately 28,000 suspected pressed Fentanyl pills, approximately 4 pounds of suspected Fentanyl powder, approximately 1 pound of heroin, approximately 3.5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 1 pound of suspected cocaine, a small amount of suspected marijuana, suspected methadone liquid, and an assortment of CDS scheduled pills. Agents also recovered over $3000 in U. S. Currency along with scales and other packaging material consistent with the distribution of narcotics.

Kevin Love, 50 of Alexandria, Tedrick Travon Love, Jr., 26 of Alexandria and Leann Tinesha Thompson, 31 of Alexandria, were all taken into custody without incident. Kevin Love remains in jail being held on a $3,251,000.00 bond. Tedrick Love, Jr. was released on a $10,000.00 bond and Leann Thompson was released on a $3,500.00 bond.

While conducting a search of the residence of 1228 Monroe Street, Agents were able to locate approximately 2 ounces of suspected marijuana along with scales and other packaging material consistent with the distribution of narcotics. No arrest were made at 1228 Monroe Street.

RADE Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

“I am so proud of all the agencies that worked together on this case to prevent the spread of Fentanyl in our community” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “This investigation shows the results of working together with our local, state and federal partners to help keep our community safe from the devastating effects of Fentanyl overdoses.”

According to the DEA website, “there is significant risk that illegal drugs have been intentionally contaminated with fentanyl. Because of its potency and low cost, drug dealers have been mixing Fentanyl with other drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, increasing the likelihood of a fatal interaction.”

It is generally believed that 2 mg is a lethal dose of Fentanyl. From what was recovered in this operation, that would be 2,240,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl, enough to kill half the population of Louisiana.

Arrestee:

Kevin Love, 50

Alexandria, LA

Charges:

2 counts of Possession of CS II (fentanyl) with intent to distribute

2 counts of Possess of CDS II (cocaine) with intent to distribute

1 count of Possession of CDS I (heroin) with intent to distribute

2 counts of Possession of CDS II

1 count of Possession of CDS IV

1 count of Possession of Drug paraphernalia

1 count of Resisting an officer

Arrestee:

Tedrick Travone Love, Jr., 26

Alexandria LA

Charges:

Possession of Marijuana under 2.5 pounds

Probation Violation

Arrestee:

Leann Tinesha Thompson, 31

, Alexandria LA

Charges:

1 count of Possession of CDS II

Contempt of Court