RADE agents make drug arrest

On November 4th, 2022, Agents assigned to Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit observed Thomas Crawford in the parking lot of a local motel just off I-49. The Agents knew Crawford to have an active arrest warrant through the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office so they made contact with him while he was seated in the passenger side of a Ford pickup.

Agents identified themselves and ordered Crawford out of the vehicle. Crawford was completely compliant, and as he exited the vehicle, told Agents there were narcotics in the vehicle. Crawford was taken into custody without any incident and advised of his active arrest warrant.

A RADE K9 unit was in the area and responded to conduct an open air sniff around the Ford truck. A positive alert was indicated and a search of the vehicle was conducted where a back pack was found in the back seat of the truck. Agents located approximately 4 ounces suspected methamphetamines several small bags of marijuana that was repackaged for resale, a glass smoking pipe and two digital scales.

Crawford was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked for possession of CDS II (methamphetamines) with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as the original warrants for contempt of court.

Arrestee: Thomas Damien Crawford, 44

Pineville, LA

Charges: Possession of CDS II (methamphetamines) with the intent to distribute

Possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

2 counts contempt of court.