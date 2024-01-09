RADE Agents make arrests in large marijuana investigation

On December 6th, 2023, K-9 Deputies assigned to Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted a traffic stop on a white Nissan Titan for two minor traffic violations. While speaking with the driver, identified as Guangyi He,36 of Pineville, deputies could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Deputies deployed the K-9 and conducted an open air sniff on the vehicle and alerted to presence of narcotics in the driver’s side door. Upon search of the vehicle, a metal container was located inside the driver’s door and a small amount of marijuana was located. A further search revealed four cardboard boxes in the bed of the truck which contained vacuumed sealed plastic bags of what has been determined to be high grade marijuana. The marijuana had a total weight of 51 pounds.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked for Possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute. He was released the following day on a $100,200.00 bond.

Due to the large quantity of marijuana recovered, RADE Agents began a long term investigation with an emphasis on He’s illegal narcotic activities.

On January 5th, 2024, RADE Agents concluded their month long investigation by arresting three suspects allegedly involved. He, Preston Lee Hansen, 28 of Alexandria and Evan Michael Thomas, 21 of Alexandria, were observed in a parking lot in Pineville, actively conducting what appeared to be an illegal narcotics transaction. The three suspects were taken into custody without incident and found in possession of 6 pounds of marijuana along with large sums of cash. As their investigation continued, Agents obtained and executed three narcotic search warrants in the Pineville area where an additional 64 pounds of marijuana, approximately $35,000 dollars in assorted U.S. currency, five firearms ( 2 AK-47 type weapons, 2 handguns and a pump shotgun), multiple bottles of anabolic steroids, and drug paraphernalia.

Guangyi He was arrested for Distribution of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS III (steroids) with intent to distribute, illegal carry of firearms with narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Hansen was arrested for distribution of CDS I (marijuana) >2.5 pounds. Thomas was arrested possession with intent to distribute marijuana >2.5 pounds.

He remains in jail being held on a $660,500.00 bond. Hansen remains in jail being held on a $300,000.00 bond. Thomas was released on a $10,000.00 bond

RADE Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.

