RADE agents make arrest, large seizure of methamphetamine

Over the past 7 months, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents have been conducting an investigation into large amounts of methamphetamine being sold in Rapides Parish.

The suspect, identified as Jacob Wayne Barron, 42 of Boyce, was currently on probation through Louisiana Division of Probation and Parole for an arrest in March of 2019 by the Sulphur Police Department. Barron was arrested for transporting over 2lbs of methamphetamine on Interstate 10 in Calcasieu Parish. Barron was tried and convicted in November of 2020 and sentenced to 8 years at hard labor with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Barron’s sentence was suspended and he was placed on 3 years of state supervised probation.

RADE agents notified Louisiana Division of Probation and Parole of the complaints and their ongoing investigation into the allegations of Barron selling large amounts of methamphetamine. On the afternoon of June 17th, 2021, Probation and Parole Agents were performing a residence check in Boyce, when they observed pills and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Probation and Parole agents requested assistance of RADE Agents at Barron’s residence and they responded to further their investigation. RADE Agents located two handguns, THC vape pens, THC gummies, THC vape cartridges, Hydrocodone pills, digital scales, packaging material, vacuum sealer, 9 ounces of Promethazine and 8 pounds, 15 ounces of suspected Methamphetamine. Agents estimate the combined value of the illegal narcotics seized is $518,000.00.

Barron was arrested without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release. Barron is being held on a $78,000 bond as well as a probation violation hold without bond.

RADE agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

“We want to thank all our partner agencies for their assistance in this investigation, especially the Louisiana Division of Probation and Parole” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “The long hours put in by everyone involved have prevented this poison for getting into our communities and I could not be prouder of their combined accomplishment.”

Arrestee: Jacob Wayne Barron, 42

Charges: Possession of CDS I with intent (2 counts)

Possession of CDS II with Intent 28 grams or more

Possession of CDS 5 with intent

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal carry of a firearm with drugs

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Probation violation