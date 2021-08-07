RADE agents make arrest in fentanyl investigation

With the increase in overdoses over the last several months, RADE agents had been concentrating their investigations into the distribution of fentanyl which has been linked to several overdose deaths.

In March, RADE agents began an active investigation on a suspected fentanyl dealer known at that time as “K P’. As their investigation continued, agents were able to identify the suspect as Kenny Dewayne Piper, 33 of Alexandria. During the investigation, warrants were obtained for the arrest of Piper for Distribution of CDS II (fentanyl).

On August 4th , 2021, agents were conducting surveillance on Piper and observed him traveling in a black 4-door sedan on LA Hwy 28 West. With the assistance of the newly formed RPSO Crime Suppression Unit, Piper was stopped for traffic violation. As their investigation continued, CSU deputies located nearly a quarter pound of suspected marijuana and numerous suspected ecstasy pills in the vehicle.

RADE agents responded to do their follow up investigation and conducted a search warrant at Piper’s residence in Alexandria. During the search of the residence, approximately an ounce of suspected fentanyl, methadone, marijuana, packaging material, digital scales, ammunition, a stolen hand gun and over $2,000.00 cash were located. RADE agents placed Piper under arrest without incident and he was transported to Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked on numerous charges. Piper remains in jail at the time of this release in lieu of a $240,600.00 bond.

RADE agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Arrestee: Kenny Dewayne Piper, 33

Charges: Turn signal required

Distribution of CDS II (fentanyl)

Possession of CDS II (fentanyl) with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of MDMA (ecstasy) with intent to distribute

Possession of CDS II (methadone)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Possession of firearm with drugs

contempt of court Non-support