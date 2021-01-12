Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Quiet Week Ahead

Clay Smith

Snow totals from Sunday and Monday’s snowfall generally ranged from 1-4″ north of Alexandria. Even the Alexandria area had a nice coating of snowfall! Most of the snow melted yesterday afternoon, but a few slick spots will be possible early this morning.

The rest of the week will feature a gradual return to seasonable temperatures with highs ranging from the mid to upper-50s and overnight lows in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the week. No major weather systems will impact CenLA over the next week.

