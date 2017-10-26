Quiet Sunday Evening Turns to Terror: Update

Update: The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested 2 men in connection with Sunday afternoon’s shooting.

Tyrease Evans, 18, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of attempted first degree murder. Demario Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with 4 counts of attempted first degree murder. Both were placed in The Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The Natchitoches Police Department’s Investigation Division is working diligently to put everyone involved in this vile crime behind bars. More arrests are expected.

According to the mother of the two juveniles injured during this incident; both girls were treated at University Health and released Monday. They are expected to fully recover from their injuries.

Original press release: On Sunday afternoon October 22, shortly before 5 pm Natchitoches Police Department received numerous reports of multiple subjects shooting at each other in the area of Reba Street. While details are sketchy at this time Natchitoches Police Department has learned that two innocent victims were injured in this heinous act. A five year old was shot in the lower calf and a three year old received an injury to her foot. Both injuries are non life threatening and both children have been transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center. Further investigation also revealed damages to some of the apartments as well as three vehicles. Detectives are thoroughly scouring the crime scene and have been able to identify possible suspects. No further information will be released at this time as the investigation is continuing.