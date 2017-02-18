Queen-size Bed Giveaway!

16 thoughts on “Queen-size Bed Giveaway!

  • Tiffany Cardwell
    February 16, 2017 at 1:38 pm
    Permalink

    Love to win

    Reply
  • Cynthia groover
    February 16, 2017 at 5:22 am
    Permalink

    Would like to when the queen size bed

    Reply
  • Karen Phillips
    February 15, 2017 at 4:18 pm
    Permalink

    We are Needing a new one REALLY bad! Both have back problems or maybe it’s just an old mattress, lol. I just had emergency gallbladder surgery and really can’t get comfy. Time for a new one and free is even better!

    Reply
    • KLAX TV, ABC 31Post author
      February 15, 2017 at 5:01 pm
      Permalink

      Thanks for entering! Just a reminder, the mattress is NOT included. It’s the headboard, footboard, and rails.

      Reply
  • Barbara C Givens
    February 15, 2017 at 3:34 pm
    Permalink

    My husband is really in need of a new bed. Plus he has trouble with his back.

    Reply
    • KLAX TV, ABC 31Post author
      February 15, 2017 at 5:02 pm
      Permalink

      Thanks for entering! Just a reminder, the mattress is NOT included. It’s the headboard, footboard, and rails.

      Reply
    • KLAX TV, ABC 31Post author
      February 15, 2017 at 11:14 am
      Permalink

      Good luck! Don’t forget to register each day to increase your chance to win!

      Reply
    • Brinda Green
      February 15, 2017 at 2:10 pm
      Permalink

      I have a seriously bad back issue and have now for years which would help to elevate my problem..To go thru the day without so much pain..Truly would be a blessing to have it…Hope I win!!

      Reply
      • KLAX TV, ABC 31Post author
        February 15, 2017 at 5:02 pm
        Permalink

        Thanks for entering! Just a reminder, the mattress is NOT included. It’s the headboard, footboard, and rails.

        Reply
  • denise dupas
    February 15, 2017 at 10:39 am
    Permalink

    I would love to win

    Reply
    • KLAX TV, ABC 31Post author
      February 15, 2017 at 9:17 am
      Permalink

      The winner will be chosen on March 1st. Good luck!

      Reply
  • Dawn Pathoumthong
    February 15, 2017 at 8:05 am
    Permalink

    Would love to win queen size bed!!

    Reply
    • KLAX TV, ABC 31Post author
      February 15, 2017 at 9:17 am
      Permalink

      Thanks for entering! Good luck!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *