Quad Amputee Christine Lentz Advocates for Limb Loss Awareness Month

More than 2 million Americans have experienced limb loss according to the Amputee Coalition.

In honor of Limb Loss Awareness Month, ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how an amputee learned to gain her mobility back.

Quad Amputee Christine Lentz lost her arms and legs after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.

“I ended up going into septic shock, went into the hospital, and was basically put on life support.”

More than 185,000 amputations are performed each year according to the National Limb Loss Information Center.

“All the drugs that were going to my vital organs compromised the blood flow to my limbs and then my limbs basically died.”

Hospital visits associated with amputation cost more than $8 million dollars a year.

Executive Director Limb Loss Preservation Foundation Marcy Rubic says, “It’s just a wonderful thing to help people with their new reality, to help them get through their health condition and to help them find their way for really their next phase in life.”

The Limb Loss Preservation Foundation paid for her medical expenses and counseling.

Lentz says, “I was in bed basically just trying to get my strength back and let my organs heal, just let my body really refresh itself. So, getting my wounds healed and then they had to fit me with prosthetics so I could try to walk again.”

Lentz has made a career out of helping other limb loss patients.

The foundation encourages the public to join their Limb Symposium to connect with limb loss patients on April 21st.