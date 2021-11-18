Pursuit ends in arrest in criminal sexual conduct case

On November 2nd, 2021, deputies responded to a report of an alleged criminal sexual conduct case that occurred in the Pineville area. Deputies took the initial report and Sheriff’s Detectives were assigned the case for the follow up investigation.

During their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Tradale Andrew Williams, 30, of Pineville. According to the victim, Williams was allegedly armed with a firearm at the time of the crimes. Through their investigation, detectives learned Williams pled guilty in November 2008 to a charge of Forcible Rape where he was sentenced to serve ten years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections and register as a sex offender for life as a Tier 3 offender. Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations and warrants were granted for Williams’ arrest in reference to 1st Degree Rape, False Imprisonment; Offender Armed With a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon By a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.

During the early morning hours of November 16th, deputies received information that Williams was driving a tan and gold Chevrolet SUV in the Wardville area of Pineville. Deputies immediately responded to the area where they located a vehicle matching the description and initiated a traffic stop. The driver refused to comply and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Deputies pursued the suspect to the 2700 Block of North Macarthur Drive, Alexandria, where the pursuit ended safely through the use of a tire deflation device.

The driver, Tradale Andrew Williams, was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on several charges including the criminal sexual offenses and a Parole Violation.

Williams remains in jail at the time of this release in lieu of a $675,000.00 bond and a Parole Detainer.

Arrestee: Tradale Andrew Williams, 30

Pineville, Louisiana

Charges: Signals required

No driver’s license on person

Flight from an officer

Resisting an officer

1st Degree Rape

False Imprisonment; Offender Armed With a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon By a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Parole violation