Pursuit After Stolen Vehicle Crashes into a House

Press Release – On November 14, around 10:30 am, APD received a call from the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a stolen vehicle. According to information from VPSO, the vehicle was in the 2600 block of MacArthur Drive, and the driver was reportedly armed and had threatened to shoot police. Officers in the area were able to locate the vehicle, occupied by a male subject, in a parking lot in that block.

Officers approached and attempted to stop the vehicle before the suspect left the parking lot, however the driver fled through the lot, endangering pedestrians who were forced to flee out of the way of the truck. The driver exited onto the service road and then exited onto Masonic Drive, toward Lee Street. The pursuit continued for several blocks before the driver lost control of the vehicle in the 3100 block of Houston Street, crashing into a house. The driver fled on foot and was pursued by officers and apprehended shortly thereafter. Following the arrest, a handgun was found in the vehicle.

The driver, Joseph Chavez, 30, was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Things Over $25,000, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, Hit & Run, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.