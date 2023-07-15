Punto de Conexion Church Hosts Backpack Giveaway to Reach the Hispanic Community

With the school year approaching, churches are finding ways to alleviate the stress on parents to find supplies.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how a Hispanic church gives a helping hand to children.

The Romero family started Punto de Conexion to support families in need.

Co-Founder of Punto de Conexion Mayra Romero says, “When God called us to plant this church here, a Hispanic Church of God here in Alexandria, part of our mission is that we want to connect with the community.”

Last year, they hosted a backpack giveaway for children in the community.

Founder of Punto de Conexion Juan Romero says, “The response last year it was very good. A lot of families say it was a good benefit for the kids because they can play, they can have backpack.”

According to the national library of science, Hispanic students have a disadvantage due to lack of resources.

“We expected more Hispanic families to come, and that didn’t happen. So, this year we expect that every family that has really a need comes especially Hispanic people.”

Romero says education is the key to understanding different cultures.

“And this is clearly a good way to connect with the community, especially because education is so important for us, to bring a way to facilitate to the kids, to go to school is really a good thing to do.”

The church gave away 250 backpacks last year and their goal is to double this donation.

The backpack giveaway is Saturday, July 15th at the Kent Plantation House at 2:30 PM.