Public Voices Urgency for Roadway Attention at DOTD’s Annual “Road Show”

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says Louisiana has more public roads than the state of Texas, making meetings like this annual roadshow a vital way to get answers on transportation promises.

Herman Williams, mayor of Lecompte, says his roads need attention, so he was anxious to show up.

“Here you have 112, La-112 as one of your projects. But the project is only highlighted from 165 to I-49. My concern is the other section, of it from I-49 to Highway 71 which comes directly through the town of Lecompte. That hasn’t been done for over thirty years.”

You can see exactly where the project has been completed and where the rest of the nearly 3-mile stretch has been left untouched.

State Senator Heather Cloud of the Transportation, Highways and Public Works committee, says getting those answers isn’t always easy, even in a forum like this.

“I often wonder if, you know, my request and concerns fell on deaf ears or if it was just a formality.”

District 8 Engineer Administrator Troy Roussell assured everyone that DOTD follows up on concerns raised at public hearings.

“When we are at a roadshow our standard mode of operation is our engineers will be taking notes about any comments that are made directly on routes that are within their area of responsibility.“

Senator Cloud says the meetings rarely brought results for her.

“I just don’t remember a follow through and follow up when I was in local office.”

While some roads can get immediate attention, any actual repaving has to go through DOTD’s project selection process.

State Representative and Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Johnson says the meetings do have value, especially to lawmakers like him, who have to set aside money for roads.

“It makes us more aware and then we can go and try to lobby for those funds and argue for those funds…” said Johnson. “And it also makes the Department of Transportation more accountable because it’s stated in public.”

And when you have more public roads than Texas, getting things stated in public, he says, can go a long way toward getting them addressed.

The DOTD is still fielding public comments. To submit a public comment, visit this link.

-30-