Public Policy Firm Seeks to Reverse Louisiana Outmigration by Educating Voters and Influencing Lawmakers

U.S. Census data shows more than 105,000 people packed up their belongings and left Louisiana last year, for greener pastures. Now, a group called the “Pelican Institute for Public Policy” wants to reverse that trend and its CEO laid out their plan recently to The Alexandria Rotary Club. As ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us, they aim to affect policy so people can pursue the American dream and create a good life here in the state.

Patrick Moore calls himself the head cheerleader for the Central Louisiana and the state. He wants to find ways to help people flourish here and stop the outmigration of residents to other areas in the country.

“I love Louisiana we all have a choice to live here. We can move anytime but if we are going to be here, I think it is our responsibility to be involved.”

He and other Rotary members heard from Daniel Erspamer with the Pelican Institute for Public Policy who explained how the four state amendments that on the current ballot might affect life here.

Moore said, “They’re like puzzle pieces and he challenged us, all of us, to really back up and look at what I call the top of the puzzle box. You can get confused at the little pieces but look at the big picture.”

Erspamer believes the state is positioned for growth in many ways but the “good-ol-boy network” still exists and has contributed to Louisiana’s last-place showing in several critical areas.

“We have five of the top fifteen ports in the country, the most active natural gas sector some of the most oil refineries of anywhere else in the country, the mouth of the Mississippi River. And yet bad policy decisions that have made it harder to make use of those natural resources and made it harder for people to flourish mean that we have the third highest outmigration in the country now.”

The Pelican Institute CEO says turning that around, starts with helping people learn those critical facts.

Erspamer“So really the way that we influence what happens in Baton Rouge is by making sure that voters are educated that constituents are educated, and then sharing the research and ideas and solutions that we’ve generated.”

Moore says that positive change can start right here in Central Louisiana.

“We are here in the center of the state in a really great place. Somebody told me, ‘You’re sitting on a gold mine.’ I said, ‘Yes, that’s two things. We’re sitting and we’re on a gold mine.’ So let’s get off and get moving.”

The Pelican Institute is in its 16th year in the state. Rapides is the 50th parish they have visited lately with a goal of making a stop at every one before the November 18 election.