Public Health Emergency Proclamation expires Wednesday, March 16th

On March 11, 2020, Gov. Edwards signed a public health emergency for COVID-19. This Wednesday, the order expires, and after 24 months, he will not be renewing it.

Governor Edwards stated,

“This decision was not made lightly. I have met with GOHSEP, the Department of Health, the Louisiana National Guard, and the Division of Administration to ensure that there will be no federal aid repercussions or other adverse consequences from not renewing the proclamation.