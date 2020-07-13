Public complaint leads to narcotics, firearm arrest

On the afternoon of July 9th, 2020, Patrol Deputies responded to citizen complaints of possible narcotics activity coming from a vehicle in the area of South MacArthur Drive. Deputies responded to the area, identified the vehicle from the description and initiated a traffic stop near Lisa Street. Contact was made with the driver and the passenger of the vehicle. When the passenger, identified as Nicholas Beavers, 25 of Alexandria, exited the vehicle, deputies observed a small bag of suspected marijuana fall onto the ground. Beavers was detained by deputies and agents from the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit responded to assist in the investigation.

Agents were familiar with Beavers from a previous incident. On June 29th , 2020, Beavers was arrested for possession of Ecstasy and marijuana as well as careless operation, suspended driver’s license and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Through their investigation, agents recovered Ecstasy, marijuana and synthetic marijuana in Beavers possession. Along with the illegal narcotics, a .223 caliber firearm was also located in the vehicle. As agents continued their investigation, a residence related to Beavers was searched and two large bags of synthetic marijuana and large bag of Ecstasy was also recovered. Beavers was placed under arrest without incident, transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Beavers remains in custody at this time in lieu $120,000.00 bond.

Charge: Possession of CDS I with Intent (Synthetic Marijuana)

Possession of CDS I with Intent (Ecstasy)

Possession of CDS I with Intent ( Marijuana)

Possession of a Firearm with Narcotics

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia