Provencal Woman Killed in Natchitoches Parish Crash

Natchitoches Parish – On April 30, 2021, at approximately 7:20 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 117 north of Louisiana Highway 118. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Tommie Scoggins, of Provencal.

The initial investigation revealed a 2008 Cadillac CTDS, driven by 45-year-old Brian A. Todd, of Olla, was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 117. For reasons still under investigation, Todd crossed the center lines into the northbound travel lane and struck a 2001 Chevrolet pickup, driven by Scoggins, head-on.

Scoggins, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital to be treated. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.