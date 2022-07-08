Protestors Rally After Overturning of Roe vs Wade

The Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the State Attorney General’s request to enforce the abortion ban on Wednesday.

The ban was recently put on hold by a New Orleans Civil Court Judge.

Pro-life advocate Sherri Jackson says she believes in protecting lives before and after a baby is born.

Louisiana is one of 13 states with a “trigger law” that automatically ended the terminations of pregnancies by pills or surgical means once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

Citizens are concerned about women’s rights to access to abortion services.

Women’s advocate and organizer Samantha Stanley feels it is a safety issue for women in Louisiana.

New Orleans Civil Court Judge Robin Giarrusso granted a temporary restraining order, which allowed the clinics to remain open pending the Friday hearing on the merits of the claim.

Pro-choice advocates say this is a victory for them.

Pro-life advocates say the fight to ban abortions continues.

The lawsuit claims the law is unclear on when the ban should take effect. The hearing is scheduled for Friday.