Prostitution investigation leads to two arrests

Two people have been arrested at a spa in Alexandria after the Alexandria Police Department and Pineville Police Department Narcotics Division conducted a prostitution investigation.

Fang Hong Mei, 42 and Wang Liping, 45, were arrested on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. at Queen Spa Aromatherapy.

Wang Liping was arrested for pandering, prostitution by massage and money laundering. Fang Hong Mei was arrested for pandering and two counts of prostitution by massage.

The US Marshal’s Task Force assisted in obtaining a search warrant for the business, which ultimately led to the two women’s arrest.