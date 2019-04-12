Proposed Strategic Investments this Legislative Session for higher education

There has been more talk about investing in higher education at the capital. After years of budget cuts and threats local higher education leaders are excited for what s to come .This means new initiatives like adult financial aid which will allow scholarships for those who are in high wage and skill training . Also there is an effort for central Louisiana colleges to become accredited under the southern associations of colleges and schools .This will allow resources to expand libraries and academics throughout cenla which will benefit college students .See all students go from high school to CLTCC and beyond Jimmy sawtelle stated “The Rapides foundation in our municipalities they say that 70 to 75% of the jobs require more than a high-school diploma but less than a university degree for an entry-level position. Sawtelle also mention the Cenla area is where most of the demand for high wage and high skill careers are.We will keep you updated as the legislative session continues .