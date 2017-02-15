Campus News Top Stories 

Prompt Succor Students Present Science Fair Projects

Sixth grade students at Our Lady of Prompt Succor presented their science projects yesterday. They’ve been working on the projects for the past couple of months.

All 57 students had to create a project that deals with the scientific method, and were given six categories to choose from.

The science fair gives students a chance to work on research, writing, and presentation. Each project was judged from people around the community. Students will be given awards based on their displays and presentations.

