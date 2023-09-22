Project Enough Seeks to Recall Mayor Roy, Councilmen-at-Large Rubin and Villard

More on the petition to recall Mayor Jacques Roy and two city council members because of allegedly ignoring the needs of the citizens of Alexandria:

The recall targets the mayor and two at large-city councilmen, President Lee Rubin and Jim Villard. It was filed by a group they are calling Project Enough. Shicola Jones is the Chairwoman and Natosha Parker is Vice Chairwoman. They allege that there has been bad leadership concerning the police department, the utility billing system and the city’s economic plan.

Showing a graphic, Jones said at a press conference at City Hall Thursday that the city is run on utility bills and that high prices and lack of economic development are breaking the back of people.

Mayor Rich Dupree of Pineville weighed in on the recall effort.

“One many of these problems existed prior to this administration.” Dupree said. “It also takes time as I’ve learned coming in. No matter how smooth things may seem there are still things you have to work on when you change administrations from the top to the bottom but I also feel that each of those officials were duly elected and should have the opportunity to finish their term.”

According to the Louisiana Secretary Of State’s office, to trigger a re-election the organizers must get handwritten signatures from 25 percent of the voting pool in Alexandria which is 6,329 voters. There are 25,315 registered voters in Alexandria. The time limit to get the signatures is 180 days putting the deadline at March 17, 2024.