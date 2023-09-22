Project Enough Seeks to Recall Alexandria Mayor, Councilmen-at-Large

Shicola Jones is an activist who founded Project Enough in an effort to recall the mayor and the two at large councilmen.

“We are the taxpayers we are the voters this is our city,” Jones said.

She said at a press conference at City Hall that high utilities and lack of economic development are breaking the back of people.

“We have simply told them that we are tired and enough is enough, that we cannot carry this city no more off of the backs of utilities.”

“We have asked them to bring new businesses in. We have asked them to find ways to bring new revenues in.”

She cited an instance where the city turned off the power to a neighbor on an oxygen machine.

“They turned off her lights. And she asked the city she said, ‘Can you turn on my lights I’m on hospice.’ And the city said no. Either you come up with the money or they are going off. Keep your phone on you to call 911.”

Jones said that the city is not being transparent about the 60 or so officers that the department is lacking. She also would like to see police pay raises to help with recruitment and retention.

“But the problem with that is. In order to solve that problem we have to be willing to pay officers who put their life on the line to come out and do their job to stop the crime rate.”

“I know my community we have good officers we have bad officers but if we get the money to the police we can weed out the bad and keep the good.”

She is not supporting anyone locally for mayor or council.

“I started this recall because these people need to go and once they are gone we are going to ask that the state step in and take back over the city.”

The anger toward the administration and council is palpable but the organizers have a dauting task ahead of them to get the required signatures.