Program emphasizes importance of early childhood education

It’s Early Childhood Education month and the Rapides Early Childhood Network and the United Way of Central Louisiana want us to know about the importance of early learning. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey takes us to a program highlighting the critical need for high quality early care and education for the state’s youngest children birth to age four.

“It’s emotional. We never thought when we purchased our first center that it would grow into something like it has.”

Shannon Johns is the owner of Cenla Christian Childcare Center which emphasizes the importance of early childhood education.

“To be safe, to be loved, to grow, to be kindergarten ready, hopefully that makes an impact on the rest of their lives.”

That’s why she calls this program to highlight that need, so important.

Michelle Purl, CEO of the United Way of Central Louisiana said, “Today was about bringing partners together to really recognize early education as a necessary need for our community.”

Purl says if the state does not invest in early education now, we will end up paying for it later.

“And that looks like higher incarceration rates, homelessness, joblessness, because at the end of the day early education is the beginning foundation for all of our community’s needs.”

Candace Webber with the Policy Institute for Children says in Louisiana two thirds of children under the age of five have both parents or a single parent in the workforce and only 30 percent of children start kindergarten on track ready to learn.

“Ninety percent of brain development happens by the time a child turns four and so when they come into a center and they actually see the learning how the children are engaged I think that’s enlightening to people.”

Webber says early childhood education sets up a child for success, and Johns says it’s rewarding to see the development of young children.

“Growing kids, giving kids a safe and loving environment where they are at an optimal level to reach their full potential, it’s a mission, it’s mission work for us.”

And it all starts, she says, before kindergarten.

Through business donations matched by the Rapides Foundation and the state, $4.7 million was raised for early childhood education in Central Louisiana.

