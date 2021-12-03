Professional Networking Gala, December 12th

Ignite The Mic Alexandria presents, “The Professional Networking Gala.”

Founded in 2019 to address the lack of consistent events in the community for lovers of the arts, Ignite The Mic Alexandria is a local and privately funded creative initiative centered around unity, inclusion, diversity, and healing through the arts.

Get dressed up and bring your business cards! Ignite The Mic Alexandria requests the pleasure of your company for an evening of socializing and networking. This event is open to lovers of the arts and individuals who care about developing a better Central Louisiana. Meet like-minded people from multiple industries who share your passion for business, entrepreneurship, and community. Network, gain resources, promote your business, meet new clients, and make new friends. Do it all while enjoying food, drinks, poetry, singing, dancing, and live music. AKJ Photography will be capturing the memories of the night.

This great event will take place Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:30pm at Embers in Downtown Alexandria at 313 Desoto Street.

Doors open at 6:25pm

Open Bar: 6:30pm-7:30pm

Cocktails and Conversations: 6:30pm-7:30pm

Live Entertainment: 7:30-8:30pm

$35 | Single Ticket Purchase

$60 | Couple Ticket Purchase

Your gala ticket is your passport to experience a night full of new connections, amazing entertainment, and fun. Advance ticket purchase via Eventbrite is required. Ticket purchase includes appetizers and open bar. No outside food or drinks allowed. This is a great night to show off your best business or classy formal wear. Those identifying as female are not “required” to wear a dress. However, dresses worn must be calf length or longer. No see-through or sheer material. Dress code strictly enforced. We reserve the right to refuse entry for dress code. Temperature check required upon entry.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ignite-the-mic-alexandria-tickets-183869808547