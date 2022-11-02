Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Production of Sexually Explicit Photos of Minor Females Leads to Lengthy Prison Sentence for Lafayette Man

LAFAYETTE, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Jody Osmer, 38, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States  District Judge David C. Joseph. Osmer received a sentence of 235 months (19 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for production of child pornography.

This investigation began when law enforcement officers with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (“NCMEC”) received a cyber tip regarding distribution of child pornography associated with Osmer. On April 13, 2021 (SEE ARTICLE BELOW), law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at his residence in Lafayette and found him to be in possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors. Osmer later admitted to agents that he had used social media to communicate with minor females in an effort to meet them in person and engage in sexual relations.
Through their investigation, agents learned that between October 2014 and January 2017, two minor females had communicated with Osmer via cell phone applications and had sent sexually explicit images of themselves via cell phone with Osmer at his request. In addition, Osmer admitted that he met one of the minor victims and engaged in sex with her. Osmer pleaded guilty to coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and agreed that he did so with the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R. Bordelon.
April 15, 2021 8:02 AM in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff

Louisiana officials have put a 36-year-old state employee behind bars for alleged possession of child pornography, according to KATC.

The accused man is Jody Osmer, an employee of the state Department of Child and Family Services. He works in the Department’s economic stability office.

Before his employment with this office, Osmer was a juvenile probation officer. He was employed by the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) from 2007 until 2017, KATC reports.

An official with OJJ told reporters that the agency has been made aware of Osmer’s arrest, saying, “OJJ was informed of the investigation yesterday. As with all ongoing law enforcement investigations concerning past and present employees, OJJ will work in coordination with local and state authorities at their request.”

According to the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit, an investigation into the case involving Osmer remains ongoing and anyone with related information should call the unit’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-256-4506, or their local police department.

Osmer is facing seven charges of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, and his bond has been set at $70,000.

