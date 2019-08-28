Probation and Parole officer arrested for malfeasance in office

A Louisiana State Probation and Parole officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office related to sexual misconduct.

43 year old Corey Quebedeaux, of Deridder, has been arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center.

His arrest comes after state police detectives were requested to investigate a complaint against a Louisiana State Probation and Parole officer.

The complaint alleged that Quebedeaux had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female parolee he supervised.

Investigators were able to secure an arrest warrant for Quebedeaux based on the information they obtained.