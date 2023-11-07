Pro-Palestinian Protest Held in Alexandria

Sunday there was a pro-Palestinian march in Alexandria on Jackson Street. About 200 people of all ages, many in Palestinian colors and clothes, held signs and flags and chanted to protest the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. They marched from Shipley’s Donuts to Chick-Fil-A and then back again. Many called out President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The war that began October 7, has claimed the lives of about 10 thousand with about 4,000 deaths being children. Pictures courtesy of UrbanCast.