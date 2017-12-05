Prized Pets: Remember Our Furry Friends for the Holidays

Prized Pets is a collection of new or gently used dog and cat supplies to donate to the Cenla Alliance for Animals, or CAFA. Items donated include: dog or cat food, toys, bowls, treats, leashes, collars, bones, and other miscellaneous items.

Prized Pets, a community service project, was started by Ayden Thomas, a former student of Nachman Elementary. Now an 8th grader at Brame Middle School, her younger sister, Riley Thomas continued the project for an additional two years. Now in its 4th year of collection, both girls are continuing their collection at Brame Middle School while the Nachman Beta Club collects supplies at Nachman Elementary.

This year, both Ayden and Riley, as well as the Nachman Beta Club, hope to be able to donate piles of supplies to homeless animals. The collection will take place at both schools from December 11-21, 2017.

We want you to remember our furry friends in need this holiday season!

Also, the school will hold their annual Christmas concert on Wednesday, December 20th, at 1:30 p.m.