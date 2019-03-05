Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Private Plane Crashes into Red River

Rescuers including Caddo Sheriff’s deputies recovered a single engine private plane from the Red River around 11:20 pm Saturday. The two occupants have been located and recovered. Sheriff Prator and the rest of our department would like to send our sincere condolences to these families.

Below is a release regarding identifications from Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma.

Pilot, passenger in airplane crash named

Two local men killed when their private plane crashed in the Red River the morning of Thursday, February 28, 2019, have been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Richard C. Lennard, 61, of Shreveport, piloted the aircraft recovered late Saturday, March 2, 2019. The passenger, 56-year-old Michael S. Hollis of Bossier City, also was recovered from the wreckage and was identified by Caddo Parish Coroner Dr. Todd G. Thoma.

Both decedents were taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for autopsies.

