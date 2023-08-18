Prevalent Brown Water Issue in Natchitoches

Azizah Hamilton, City of Natchitoches 8/18/23

NATCHITOCHES – Due to the lack of rain and extreme temperatures throughout the state, the mineral content of the lakes, rivers, and streams is severely concentrated. Our water treatment process is very complex involving multiphase treatment; however, the extreme concentration of minerals in the water is allowing some breakthrough. Particularly, manganese is causing the tinted and discolored water you may be noticing at your tap. We are aware of this issue and have made multiple changes to continue to combat this problem. The water remains safe to drink as this is an aesthetic issue only. Weekly bacteriological sampling continues to be conducted and results remain negative affirming again that the water remains safe to drink.

Mayor Williams seriously urges the residents of Natchitoches and other water customers to conserve as much water as possible during this unprecedented national heat wave. Matt Anderson and employees created and published conservation tips more than a week ago. In order for this situation to improve, we need all of water customers to implement these conservation strategies in their daily activity. We appreciate your continued patience in this matter.