Pressure sensor to treat heart failure helps 7 patients at Rapides Regional Medical Center

Heart failure is a growing problem in the United States. According to the CDC, about 6.2 million adults in the U.S. have heart failure.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how a new device helps patients in Central Louisiana.

Rapides Regional detects heart failure with CARDIOMEMS, a device as small as a paper clip.

Interventionalist Cardiologist Dr. Kanna Posina says, “We deploy the device; it takes about 20 to 30 minutes. Once we deploy the device, we make the initial measurements to kind of get a baseline and then we can continue monitoring the patients afterwards.”

Candidates include 7 heart failure patients with significant physical limitations.

Heart Failure Specialist NP Erica Fox says, “We have only had one patient that has had to be readmitted in the early stages of implanting this and the rest of them have had no hospital admission since implant.”

The CARDIOMEMS device helps monitor patients before they develop symptoms.

Dr. Posina says, “Traditionally we’ve used education as a primary factor to help these patients. One is TO tell them to check their weights daily. The other is to monitor their symptoms, whether they have shortness of breath, if they see some swelling in their legs to let us know so that we can change their medications. However, we, the studies and our personal experience have shown that this does not prevent heart failure readmissions.”

Their goal is to decrease hospitalizations and improve quality of life.

The Rapides Regional Medical Center is the only facility in Central Louisiana who uses this device.