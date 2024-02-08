Press Release and Auditors Report sent by the Town of Boyce

Press Release:

The Town of Boyce has had to make changes in relation to law enforcement coverage and protection for our citizens. The town Police Department is an elected Chief of Police Department which are granted significant authority and control over their budget expenditures under state law. The annual budget for the police department has been completely expended and the the town has been forced to provide an alternate plan for our law enforcement protection. Thank the good Lord that our parish has one of the finest Sheriff’s in this state and Sheriff Mark Wood and his professional department have agreed to assist the Town of Boyce and help provide quality law enforcement coverage and protection for the citizens of Boyce until the town can resolve the current financial situations. We know that the Sheriff’s Department will provide experienced law enforcement patrols and protection to our town on their own, as well as any assistance to our Chief of Police when necessary.

Mayor Kelvin McCoy

