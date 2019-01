PRESIDENT TRUMP IS HEADED TO NEW ORLEANS NEXT WEDNESDAY TO ADDRESS THE FARM BUREAU’S ANNUAL CONVENTION.

THIS IS THE FEDERATION’S 100TH MEETING, AND IT’S THE SECOND TIME FOR THIS PRESIDENT TO ADDRESS THEM.

THEY ARE FARMERS AND AGRICULTURE INDUSTRY OFFICIALS, WHO ARE EXPECTING TO HEAR MORE ABOUT THE FARM BILL AND THE TRADE AGREEMENT WITH MEXICO AND CANADA.