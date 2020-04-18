President Trump asks Sen. Kennedy to serve on coronavirus economic task force

MADISONVILLE, La. – President Donald Trump has selected Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) to join a bipartisan, bicameral task force of lawmakers focused on reopening the economy in the wake of the coronavirus. President Trump conducted his first meeting of the economic task force this morning by phone, with Sen. Kennedy and fellow task force lawmakers taking part.

“I’m thankful for President Trump’s leadership and that he takes wisdom from many places. My home state has the president and his administration to thank for crucial help as we fight the coronavirus. It’s an honor to be part of a team that will help resuscitate our economy and put our people back to work—because American innovation and elbow grease is how we guarantee a future that’s brighter than ever,” said Kennedy.