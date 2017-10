Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Pollock Dogwood Festival committee of money being misspent. After an investigation by Detectives Bruce Phillips and Kyle Martin, it was determined that the President of the Pollock Dogwood Festival, Susan Oates, had stolen over $5,000.

Susan Oates, 51 years old, of 126 George Davidson Road, Pollock, was arrested for Theft and 14 counts of Forgery