President Donald Trump announced a national emergency over the COVID-19 epidemic

Trump to announce national emergency over coronavirus: SPECIAL REPORT

ABC News SPECIAL REPORT: Pres. Donald J. Trump is expected to announce a national emergency over the COVID-19 epidemic, amid criticism from the nation's leading health experts and public fallout over testing for the coronavirus. Watch ABC News Live for complete coverage and analysis: abcn.ws/2xBcCbr

Posted by ABC News on Friday, March 13, 2020