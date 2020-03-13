Friday, March 13, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

President Donald Trump announced a national emergency over the COVID-19 epidemic

Char Thomas 0 Comments

Trump to announce national emergency over coronavirus: SPECIAL REPORT

ABC News SPECIAL REPORT: Pres. Donald J. Trump is expected to announce a national emergency over the COVID-19 epidemic, amid criticism from the nation's leading health experts and public fallout over testing for the coronavirus. Watch ABC News Live for complete coverage and analysis: abcn.ws/2xBcCbr

Posted by ABC News on Friday, March 13, 2020

. Donald J. Trump is expected to announce a national emergency over the COVID-19 epidemic,

You May Also Like

2,000 National Guard Members Respond to Flooding Crisis Across LA

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Caused of Death Discovered in Death of Antonio Francisco

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Boyce man arrested for Cruelty to Juveniles/Criminal Neglect of Family

Jojuana Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH CUSTOMERS: KLAX has been removed from DISH. Click here for updated info.