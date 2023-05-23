PPD arrest two in connection with shooting on Orchard Loop

On May 20, 2023 at 10:30pm, the Pineville Police Department responded to 309 Orchard Loop in reference to multiple shots being fired. Preliminary investigation determined that a disturbance took place between several subjects attending a graduation party and after the subjects were ask to leave by the resident, they returned a short time later and shots were fired. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

A notification of the vehicle description was put out to local Law Enforcement agencies and the vehicle was located a short time later in Jonesville. The occupants of the vehicle were transported to Pineville Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Lamarcus Sampson, black male, 19 years old was arrested for Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Mr. Sampson was transported to Rapides Parish Detention Center where he is being held on a $300,000.00 bond. A black male juvenile was arrested for Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and transported to Renaissance. The incident is still under investigation.