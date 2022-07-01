Powhatan Man Killed in Sabine Parish Crash

Sabine Parish – On July 1, 2022, at approximately 4:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6, west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Ronald Williams of Powhatan.

The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Lincoln MKT, driven by 22-year-old Chas B. Pilcher of Many, was eastbound on Louisiana Highway 6. For reasons still under investigation, Pilcher’s vehicle crossed the centerlines into the westbound travel lane and collided with a westbound commercial vehicle. This impact caused both vehicles to exit the roadway. The Lincoln subsequently impacted an unoccupied structure and the commercial vehicle impacted a creek ditch embankment.

Pilcher, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Williams, who also was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 19 fatalities.