Power restored to over 2,000 customers impacted by winter weather

PINEVILLE, La. – Jan. 11, 2021 (12 p.m. update) – As of noon today, Cleco has restored power to over 2,000 of the 5,300 customers affected by the mix of ice and snow that moved through north and central Louisiana.

Cleco estimates the majority of its customers should have their power back on today. “There may be some scattered outages in our northern parishes overnight due the amount of ice and snow north Louisiana received,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “While we are working to restore power to all customers today, there’s a possibility some customers might be without power until tomorrow.” Cleco employees began working as soon as conditions were safe. The company also called in contract line mechanics and tree trimmers to assist in north Louisiana, the hardest hit region in Cleco’s service territory. “We have a sufficient number of workers in central and north Louisiana to restore power,” said Lass. “We’re asking our customers to be patient and safe, as roads and ditches in certain areas are iced over. Also, stay away from downed trees, downed power lines and operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas.”

Safety tips:

· Make sure it’s safe to travel. Elevated freeways and bridges are prone to dangerous ice build-up when they get wet during cold temperatures.

· Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

· Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.

Power Outages as of 12 p.m. DeSoto – 2,138 Grant – 37 Lasalle – 11 Natchitoches – 47 Rapides – 26 Red River – 149 Sabine – 531 Vernon – Fewer than 5

For updates on power outages, visit the Cleco Storm Center at www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.