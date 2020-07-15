Pough, Bartholomew named to Preseason All-Southland Conference

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State defense placed a pair of players on the preseason All-Southland Conference Football Team, announced Wednesday morning by the conference office.

Linebacker Ja’Quay Pough was a first-team selection by the league’s coaches, giving the Demons a second straight season with a first teamer.

In 2019, Pough, a senior from Sherman, Texas, became the first Demon to record 100 tackles in a season since 2014, finishing with 101 stops. A 6-foot-1, 230-pounder, Pough is NSU’s lone first-team selection. A season ago, Hayden Bourgeois was named preseason first-team all-conference.

In addition to leading the Demons in tackles, Pough ranked second in the Southland Conference in forced fumbles per game (0.25). Pough’s three forced fumbles were a team high and his three sacks were one shy of the team lead shared by Jomard Valsin and O’Shea Jackson, earning him third-team all-conference honors.

“You look at the positions we have guys coming back, like linebacker led by Ja’Quay Pough,” said third-year head coach Brad Laird. “He’s a guy who stepped up in his first year here. He had over 100 tackles, the first time we’ve had one since 2014. I’m really excited because of the things he did last year, but more so for the expectations he’s put on himself and we have for him as coaches.”

Much like Pough, cornerback Shemar Bartholomew saw his production rise in the second half of the 2019 season.

A preseason second-team all-conference defensive back, Bartholomew led Northwestern State with four interceptions – three of which came in the final two games of the season. Bartholomew produced his second career multi-pick game in the season finale against Stephen F. Austin.

An honorable mention HERO Sports Sophomore All-American, Bartholomew was a third-team All-Southland Conference selection as a sophomore and enters the 2020 season with six career interceptions, a mark that places him in the top 30 active FCS players. He needs five more interceptions to enter the top 10 in school history.

“He really came on late during the season,” Laird said of the New Orleans native. “He had the big (interception) right before halftime that put us ahead of Sam Houston State. Both of those guys will be the first to tell you they wouldn’t have been able to do it without their teammates, and both of them have worked hard to put themselves in position to have a great 2020 season.”

Northwestern State is scheduled to open its 2020 season in Turpin Stadium on Sept. 3 against Southland Conference foe Incarnate Word.

First Team All-Conference Offense

 Pos. Name School Class Hometown QB Breylin Smith* Central Arkansas Jr. Conway, Ark. RB Julien Gums* Nicholls Jr. New Orleans, La. RB Donovan Williams* Sam Houston State Jr. Paris, Texas TE/HB Brandon Hohenstein Abilene Christian Sr. Jackson, Neb. WR Lujuan Winningham* Central Arkansas Jr. Humble, Texas WR Dai’Jean Dixon* Nicholls Sr. New Orleans, La. WR Cyron Sutton* McNeese Sr. New Orleans, La. OL P.J. Burkhalter* Nicholls R-Sr. Franklinton, La. OL Colby Thomas* Sam Houston State Sr. Manvel, Texas OL Jair Joseph* Nicholls Sr. Belle Rose, La. OL Jaylen Hendrix* Central Arkansas Jr. Everman, Texas OL Toby Sanderson* Central Arkansas Sr. Edmond, Okla. PK Bailey Giffen* Lamar Sr. Bryan, Texas P Matt McRobert* Sam Houston State R-Sr. Berowra, Australia

First Team All-Conference Defense

 Pos. Name School Class Hometown DL Trace Mascorro* Sam Houston State Sr. Refugio, Texas DL Joseph Wallace* Sam Houston State Sr. Dallas, Texas DL Nathan Grant* Central Arkansas Sr. Carrollton, Texas DL Kameron Hill* Abilene Christian Sr. Fresno, Texas LB Alexis Ramos* Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Salinas, Calif. LB TJ Campbell* Central Arkansas Jr. Southaven, Miss. LB Ja’Quay Pough* Northwestern State Sr. Sherman, Texas DB Ferlando Jordan* Southeastern Louisiana R-Jr. Atlanta, Ga. DB Robert Rochell* Central Arkansas Sr. Shreveport, La. DB Michael Lawson* Lamar Sr. Patterson, Calif. DB Darion Dunn* McNeese Sr. Oakdale, La. DB Kevin Moore III* Nicholls Sr. Lafayette, La. KR Cameron Myers* Central Arkansas R-So. Plant City, Fla. PR Michael Lawson* Lamar Sr. Patterson, Calif.

Second Team All-Conference Offense

 Pos. Name School Class Hometown QB Bailey Zappe Houston Baptist Sr. Victoria, Texas RB Billy McCrary Abilene Christian Sr. Temple, Texas RB Dreshawn Minnieweather Houston Baptist Sr. Mesquite, Texas TE/HB Matt DeBlaiso Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Seaford, N.Y. TE/HB Jack Short Central Arkansas Sr. Bentonville, Ark. WR Tyler Hudson* Central Arkansas So. Spring, Texas WR Xavier Gipson* Stephen F. Austin So. Dallas, Texas WR Ben Ratzlaff* Houston Baptist Sr. San Diego, Calif. WR Jerreth Sterns* Houston Baptist Jr. Waxahachie, Texas WR Austin Mitchell* Southeastern Louisiana R-Sr. Plaquemine, La. OL Eleasah Anderson Sam Houston State R-Jr. Houston, Texas OL Mikhail Hill Nicholls R-Jr. Gretna, La. OL Jeremiah James Nicholls R-So. New Orleans, La. OL Drew Jones Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Des Allemands, La. OL Kade Parmelly Abilene Christian Sr. Abilene, Texas PK Hayden Ray* Central Arkansas Jr. Bryant, Ark. P Blake Patterson* Houston Baptist Sr. Round Rock, Texas

Second Team All-Conference Defense

 Pos. Name School Class Hometown DL Jevon Leon* Sam Houston State So. Houston, Texas DL A’Javius Brown Central Arkansas Sr. Jackson, Miss. DL Josh Carr Jr. Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Houston, Texas DL J.W. Jones Central Arkansas Sr. Rayville, La. LB Kelechi Anyalabechi* UIW Jr. Pearland, Texas LB Caleb Johnson Houston Baptist Sr. San Diego, Calif. LB Evan Veron Nicholls Sr. LaPlace, La. DB Zyon McCollum* Sam Houston State Sr. Galveston, Texas DB Cory McCoy* McNeese Sr. Leesville, La. DB Shemar Bartholomew* Northwestern State Jr. New Orleans, La. DB Jaylon Jimmerson* UIW So. Pittsburg, Texas DB Jaylen Thomas* Sam Houston State Sr. Houston, Texas KR Xavier Gipson* Stephen F. Austin So. Dallas, Texas PR Cyron Sutton* McNeese Sr. New Orleans, La.

* Automatic selection; returning all-conference player