Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Latest:
Sports News 

Pough, Bartholomew named to Preseason All-Southland Conference

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State defense placed a pair of players on the preseason All-Southland Conference Football Team, announced Wednesday morning by the conference office.

Linebacker Ja’Quay Pough was a first-team selection by the league’s coaches, giving the Demons a second straight season with a first teamer.

In 2019, Pough, a senior from Sherman, Texas, became the first Demon to record 100 tackles in a season since 2014, finishing with 101 stops. A 6-foot-1, 230-pounder, Pough is NSU’s lone first-team selection. A season ago, Hayden Bourgeois was named preseason first-team all-conference.

In addition to leading the Demons in tackles, Pough ranked second in the Southland Conference in forced fumbles per game (0.25). Pough’s three forced fumbles were a team high and his three sacks were one shy of the team lead shared by Jomard Valsin and O’Shea Jackson, earning him third-team all-conference honors.

“You look at the positions we have guys coming back, like linebacker led by Ja’Quay Pough,” said third-year head coach Brad Laird. “He’s a guy who stepped up in his first year here. He had over 100 tackles, the first time we’ve had one since 2014. I’m really excited because of the things he did last year, but more so for the expectations he’s put on himself and we have for him as coaches.”

Much like Pough, cornerback Shemar Bartholomew saw his production rise in the second half of the 2019 season.

A preseason second-team all-conference defensive back, Bartholomew led Northwestern State with four interceptions – three of which came in the final two games of the season. Bartholomew produced his second career multi-pick game in the season finale against Stephen F. Austin.

An honorable mention HERO Sports Sophomore All-American, Bartholomew was a third-team All-Southland Conference selection as a sophomore and enters the 2020 season with six career interceptions, a mark that places him in the top 30 active FCS players. He needs five more interceptions to enter the top 10 in school history.

“He really came on late during the season,” Laird said of the New Orleans native. “He had the big (interception) right before halftime that put us ahead of Sam Houston State. Both of those guys will be the first to tell you they wouldn’t have been able to do it without their teammates, and both of them have worked hard to put themselves in position to have a great 2020 season.”

Northwestern State is scheduled to open its 2020 season in Turpin Stadium on Sept. 3 against Southland Conference foe Incarnate Word.

First Team All-Conference Offense

Pos.

Name

School

Class

Hometown

QB

Breylin Smith*

Central Arkansas

Jr.

Conway, Ark.

RB

Julien Gums*

Nicholls

Jr.

New Orleans, La.

RB

Donovan Williams*

Sam Houston State

Jr.

Paris, Texas

TE/HB

Brandon Hohenstein

Abilene Christian

Sr.

Jackson, Neb.

WR

Lujuan Winningham*

Central Arkansas

Jr.

Humble, Texas

WR

Dai’Jean Dixon*

Nicholls

Sr.

New Orleans, La.

WR

Cyron Sutton*

McNeese

Sr.

New Orleans, La.

OL

P.J. Burkhalter*

Nicholls

R-Sr.

Franklinton, La.

OL

Colby Thomas*

Sam Houston State

Sr.

Manvel, Texas

OL

Jair Joseph*

Nicholls

Sr.

Belle Rose, La.

OL

Jaylen Hendrix*

Central Arkansas

Jr.

Everman, Texas

OL

Toby Sanderson*

Central Arkansas

Sr.

Edmond, Okla.

PK

Bailey Giffen*

Lamar

Sr.

Bryan, Texas

P

Matt McRobert*

Sam Houston State

R-Sr.

Berowra, Australia

First Team All-Conference Defense

Pos.

Name

School

Class

Hometown

DL

Trace Mascorro*

Sam Houston State

Sr.

Refugio, Texas

DL

Joseph Wallace*

Sam Houston State

Sr.

Dallas, Texas

DL

Nathan Grant*

Central Arkansas

Sr.

Carrollton, Texas

DL

Kameron Hill*

Abilene Christian

Sr.

Fresno, Texas

LB

Alexis Ramos*

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Salinas, Calif.

LB

TJ Campbell*

Central Arkansas

Jr.

Southaven, Miss.

LB

Ja’Quay Pough*

Northwestern State

Sr.

Sherman, Texas

DB

Ferlando Jordan*

Southeastern Louisiana

R-Jr.

Atlanta, Ga.

DB

Robert Rochell*

Central Arkansas

Sr.

Shreveport, La.

DB

Michael Lawson*

Lamar

Sr.

Patterson, Calif.

DB

Darion Dunn*

McNeese

Sr.

Oakdale, La.

DB

Kevin Moore III*

Nicholls

Sr.

Lafayette, La.

KR

Cameron Myers*

Central Arkansas

R-So.

Plant City, Fla.

PR

Michael Lawson*

Lamar

Sr.

Patterson, Calif.

 

Second Team All-Conference Offense

Pos.

Name

School

Class

Hometown

QB

Bailey Zappe

Houston Baptist

Sr.

Victoria, Texas

RB

Billy McCrary

Abilene Christian

Sr.

Temple, Texas

RB

Dreshawn Minnieweather

Houston Baptist

Sr.

Mesquite, Texas

TE/HB

Matt DeBlaiso

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Seaford, N.Y.

TE/HB

Jack Short

Central Arkansas

Sr.

Bentonville, Ark.

WR

Tyler Hudson*

Central Arkansas

So.

Spring, Texas

WR

Xavier Gipson*

Stephen F. Austin

So.

Dallas, Texas

WR

Ben Ratzlaff*

Houston Baptist

Sr.

San Diego, Calif.

WR

Jerreth Sterns*

Houston Baptist

Jr.

Waxahachie, Texas

WR

Austin Mitchell*

Southeastern Louisiana

R-Sr.

Plaquemine, La.

OL

Eleasah Anderson

Sam Houston State

R-Jr.

Houston, Texas

OL

Mikhail Hill

Nicholls

R-Jr.

Gretna, La.

OL

Jeremiah James

Nicholls

R-So.

New Orleans, La.

OL

Drew Jones

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Des Allemands, La.

OL

Kade Parmelly

Abilene Christian

Sr.

Abilene, Texas

PK

Hayden Ray*

Central Arkansas

Jr.

Bryant, Ark.

P

Blake Patterson*

Houston Baptist

Sr.

Round Rock, Texas

 

Second Team All-Conference Defense

Pos.

Name

School

Class

Hometown

DL

Jevon Leon*

Sam Houston State

So.

Houston, Texas

DL

A’Javius Brown

Central Arkansas

Sr.

Jackson, Miss.

DL

Josh Carr Jr.

Southeastern Louisiana

Jr.

Houston, Texas

DL

J.W. Jones

Central Arkansas

Sr.

Rayville, La.

LB

Kelechi Anyalabechi*

UIW

Jr.

Pearland, Texas

LB

Caleb Johnson

Houston Baptist

Sr.

San Diego, Calif.

LB

Evan Veron

Nicholls

Sr.

LaPlace, La.

DB

Zyon McCollum*

Sam Houston State

Sr.

Galveston, Texas

DB

Cory McCoy*

McNeese

Sr.

Leesville, La.

DB

Shemar Bartholomew*

Northwestern State

Jr.

New Orleans, La.

DB

Jaylon Jimmerson*

UIW

So.

Pittsburg, Texas

DB

Jaylen Thomas*

Sam Houston State

Sr.

Houston, Texas

KR

Xavier Gipson*

Stephen F. Austin

So.

Dallas, Texas

PR

Cyron Sutton*

McNeese

Sr.

New Orleans, La.

Automatic selection; returning all-conference player

You May Also Like

(RV) GENERALS CAGE WILDCATS; STAY PERFECT IN RRAC PLAY

Jojuana Phillips

Triple B Invitational rescheduled for Aug. 15

Meagan Glover 0

Lutz’s kick lifts Saints to dramatic 34-31 win over Panthers

Jojuana Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *